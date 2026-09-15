Studio 55+ | Ceramic Mosaics

Join Linda Lopez, Crystal Bridges' current Teaching Artist in Residence and a featured artist in the museum's collection, for an eight-week clay mosaic workshop created for adults ages 55 and up. Participants will explore color, pattern, texture, and composition while creating abstract mosaic artworks, learning the complete mosaic-making process — from designing and creating ceramic tiles to assembling finished pieces using mortar and grout.

Through guided demonstrations and supportive studio practice, participants will develop foundational ceramic and mosaic techniques while building a personal visual language inspired by everyday observations, and will examine how contemporary and historical artists use color, line, pattern, and abstraction to create expressive works of art. Open to all skill levels, this welcoming workshop encourages creativity, experimentation, connection, and lifelong learning.

Tickets are $225 ($188/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

All materials are provided, and all experience levels are welcome — no prior art experience necessary. This program is designed for adults ages 55 and older and is generously funded through the support of E.A. Michelson Philanthropies.

Limited need-based scholarships are available. Sign up HERE.