Studio 55+ | Glass Enameling

Discover the vibrant, luminous art of enameling in this eight-week Studio 55+ course designed for adults ages 55 and up.

Under the guidance of artist Lilian Fitzpatrick, you'll learn the fundamentals of working with glass enamel on metal — including layering color, creating texture, and firing your pieces to a brilliant, glass-like finish. Each week builds on the last, giving you time to develop your technique while creating a collection of wearable and decorative works. This hands-on studio experience welcomes curiosity and experimentation in a warm, supportive setting where creativity is celebrated at every stage.

Tickets are $225 ($188/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Class runs Mondays, October 19 - December 14. All materials are provided, and all experience levels are welcome — no prior art experience necessary. This program is designed for adults ages 55 and older and is generously funded through the support of E.A. Michelson Philanthropies.

Limited need-based scholarships are available. Sign up HERE