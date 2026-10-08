Studio Class | Ceramic Snow Villages

Celebrate the magic of the season by creating your very own ceramic snow village in this fun and welcoming hand building class designed for all ages and skill levels—perfect for families, friends, or anyone looking to get creative with clay. Participants will learn simple techniques to craft charming winter elements such as tiny houses, trees, and decorative details, while exploring texture, form, and playful design to bring their snowy scenes to life. Whether you imagine a cozy cottage, a whimsical cabin, or a full festive village, this class encourages creativity in a relaxed, supportive environment, and you’ll leave with one-of-a-kind pieces ready to be fired and enjoyed as part of your seasonal décor for years to come.

Tickets are $75 ($55/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Be an Early Bird: Get $5 off if you register before November 1st.