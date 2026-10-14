Studio Class | Cozy Crochet

Settle in for three cozy weeks of crochet as you create handmade projects perfect for the winter season. Whether you're stitching a heartfelt gift for someone special or crafting a warm accessory to keep for yourself, you'll learn essential crochet techniques in a relaxed and welcoming environment. From soft scarves and cozy hats to charming handmade treasures, you'll leave with new skills, beautiful creations, and the satisfaction of making something by hand just in time for the colder months.

Tickets are $175 ($140/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

Be an Early Bird: Get $10 off if you register by November 1st.