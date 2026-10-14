Studio Class | Digital Ceramics

Discover new possibilities in clay through computer-aided making. This course welcomes you to experiment with hand-and-machine collaboration, introducing approachable ways to design custom tools for your studio practice and create digital models that can be transformed into ceramic forms. You’ll explore tools and technologies such as 3D modeling software, plastic and clay 3D printers, laser cutters, and other digital fabrication methods—opening up new ways to shape, build, and think through clay while expanding your creative process.