Studio Class | Embroidered Landscapes

Explore contemporary embroidery in this four-week workshop with Claire Pongonis, focusing on building layered textile landscapes through hand stitch techniques. Participants will experiment with composition, texture, and color using thread as a drawing material to create abstracted and expressive views of natural forms. The course emphasizes modern approaches to embroidery, encouraging personal interpretation and process-driven making. Suitable for all skill levels, this workshop offers time to develop both technical skills and an individual visual language through stitching.

Tickets are $225 ($188/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Class runs Saturdays, September 26 - October 17. All materials included.

Be an Early Bird: $10 off if you register before September 10th.