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Studio Class | Embroidered Landscapes

Studio Class | Embroidered Landscapes

Explore contemporary embroidery in this four-week workshop with Claire Pongonis, focusing on building layered textile landscapes through hand stitch techniques. Participants will experiment with composition, texture, and color using thread as a drawing material to create abstracted and expressive views of natural forms. The course emphasizes modern approaches to embroidery, encouraging personal interpretation and process-driven making. Suitable for all skill levels, this workshop offers time to develop both technical skills and an individual visual language through stitching.

Tickets are $225 ($188/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Class runs Saturdays, September 26 - October 17. All materials included.

Be an Early Bird: $10 off if you register before September 10th.

Crystal Bridges
$225 ($188/members)
10:15 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/