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Studio Class | Fused Glass Candle Holders

Studio Class | Fused Glass Candle Holders

Add a handmade glow to your home in this beginner-friendly fused glass workshop! Design and create a one-of-a-kind glass candle holder using colorful glass pieces while learning the basics of glass cutting, layering, and composition. Whether you're creating a unique accent for your own space or a thoughtful handmade gift, you'll enjoy exploring color, texture, and design to make a beautiful piece that's uniquely yours.

Tickets are $190 ($150/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Class runs Saturdays, October 10 - 17. All materials provided.

Be an Early Bird: $10 off if you register before September 10th.

Crystal Bridges
$190 ($150/members)
01:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/