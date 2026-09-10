Studio Class | Fused Glass Candle Holders

Add a handmade glow to your home in this beginner-friendly fused glass workshop! Design and create a one-of-a-kind glass candle holder using colorful glass pieces while learning the basics of glass cutting, layering, and composition. Whether you're creating a unique accent for your own space or a thoughtful handmade gift, you'll enjoy exploring color, texture, and design to make a beautiful piece that's uniquely yours.

Tickets are $190 ($150/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Class runs Saturdays, October 10 - 17. All materials provided.

Be an Early Bird: $10 off if you register before September 10th.