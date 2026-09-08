Studio Class | Fused Glass Landscapes

Discover the beauty of fused glass in this beginner-friendly workshop inspired by the charming rural landscapes of Grandma Moses. Learn the fundamentals of glass cutting, layering, and composition as you create your own colorful countryside scene. With simple techniques and plenty of creative freedom, you'll transform pieces of glass into a one-of-a-kind artwork.

Tickets are $190 ($150/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

All materials provided.

Be an Early Bird: $10 off if you register before September 10th.