© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Studio Class | Glass Painting

Studio Class | Glass Painting

Experiment with different mediums to create a beautiful painting to hang in your home! Beginning with basic collage work, participants will learn how to utilize color, texture, and form to develop a well-rounded composition juxtaposed against a hand painted glass piece.

Learn how to easily transfer your ideas onto a piece of glass, making for a perfect introduction to painting, color theory, and mixed media work. In this approachable workshop, leave with a personalized wall hanging or heartfelt gift.

Tickets are $150 ($120/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

No previous painting or collage experience is required--all materials are provided.

Be an Early Bird: Get $10 off if you register by November 1st.

Crystal Bridges
$150 ($120/members)
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/