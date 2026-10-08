Studio Class | Glass Painting

Experiment with different mediums to create a beautiful painting to hang in your home! Beginning with basic collage work, participants will learn how to utilize color, texture, and form to develop a well-rounded composition juxtaposed against a hand painted glass piece.

Learn how to easily transfer your ideas onto a piece of glass, making for a perfect introduction to painting, color theory, and mixed media work. In this approachable workshop, leave with a personalized wall hanging or heartfelt gift.

Tickets are $150 ($120/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

No previous painting or collage experience is required--all materials are provided.

Be an Early Bird: Get $10 off if you register by November 1st.