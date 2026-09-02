Studio Class | Handbuilt Ceramic Figures

This hands-on workshop invites students to explore storytelling through ceramic sculpture by creating their own imaginative forms. Beginning with an examination of how meaning can be conveyed through shape and form, students will use reference images to develop ideas for complex, creature-inspired designs. From there, the workshop guides students through a range of hand building and surface techniques to bring detailed, dynamic sculptures to life. Ideal for those eager to expand both their conceptual thinking and technical skills, this class encourages experimentation, creativity, and personal expression in clay.

Tickets are $225 ($188/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

This class runs Thursdays, September 17 - October 22. All materials are provided.

Be an Early Bird: $10 off if you register before September 10th.