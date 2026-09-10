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Studio Class | Intro to Wheel-Throwing

Studio Class | Intro to Wheel-Throwing

Combining craft, community, and creativity, this introductory six-week course investigates the techniques, materials, and themes common in wheel-thrown ceramics. Through hands-on instruction, students will be encouraged to develop the foundational skills surrounding wheel thrown forms such as making handles, trimming pots, decorating the surfaces, and applying glaze. Students will leave class with a foundational knowledge of clay and various ceramic processes. This section is perfect for students who want to discover the basics of throwing with a cohort of fellow artists.

Tickets are $225 ($188/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Class runs Saturdays, October 17 - November 21. All materials provided.

Be an Early Bird: $10 off if you register before September 10th.

Crystal Bridges
$225 ($188 for members)
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/