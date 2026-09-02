Studio Class | Linocut Printmaking

Learn how to carve unique, professional prints at home! In this course, students will learn the fundamentals of printmaking, clean linework, and how the masters use self-expression and illustration to create unique, awe-inspiring prints. Through guided instruction, participants will leave this class with a full understanding of how to illustrate for printmaking, how to print on different media, and with their own series of prints. Join this class if you are interested in the art of printmaking, or if you are seeking inspiration to start an accessible craft.

Tickets are $225 ($188/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Class runs Thursdays, September 24 - October 15. All materials provided.

Be an Early Bird: $10 off if you register by September 10th.