Studio Class | Quilted Pillows

Inspired by Grandma Moses: A Good Day's Work, you'll turn a simple quilted block into a beautifully finished decorative pillow in this hands-on workshop. Participants will focus on creating one striking block design and learn how to transform it into an envelope-style pillow cover using approachable sewing techniques. This class is perfect for exploring pattern, texture, and construction while leaving with a functional, handmade home accent.

Tickets are $225 ($188/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Class runs Sundays, September 27 - November 1. All materials provided.

Be an Early Bird: $10 off if you register before September 10th.