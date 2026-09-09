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Studio Class | Quilted Pillows

Studio Class | Quilted Pillows

Inspired by Grandma Moses: A Good Day's Work, you'll turn a simple quilted block into a beautifully finished decorative pillow in this hands-on workshop. Participants will focus on creating one striking block design and learn how to transform it into an envelope-style pillow cover using approachable sewing techniques. This class is perfect for exploring pattern, texture, and construction while leaving with a functional, handmade home accent.

Tickets are $225 ($188/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Class runs Sundays, September 27 - November 1. All materials provided.

Be an Early Bird: $10 off if you register before September 10th.

Crystal Bridges
$225 ($188/members)
01:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/