Studio Class | Watercolors

Discover the joy of watercolor in this welcoming class designed for beginners and experienced artists alike. Through guided exercises and creative projects, you'll explore fundmental techniques like color mixing, layering, washes, and brushwork while building confidence with the versatile medium. Experiment with vibrant color, capture light and texture, and create beautiful paintings to take home as you develop your own artistic style.

Tickets are $225 ($187/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Class runs Sundays, October 4 - 25. All materials provided.

Be an Early Bird: $10 off if you register before September 10th.