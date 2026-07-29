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Studio Social: Creative Printing with Gelli Plates

Studio Social: Creative Printing with Gelli Plates

Discover the colorful world of Gelli printing in this fun and relaxed Studio Social! Using a soft gel printing plate, you'll layer vibrant colors, playful textures, and bold patterns to create one-of-a-kind prints. No experience is needed—just bring your creativity and enjoy experimenting with this easy, hands-on artmaking process. You'll leave with a collection of unique prints ready to frame, display, or use in future creative projects.

With a welcoming, come‑and‑go atmosphere and a cash bar, Studio Socials are meant to encourage creativity, conversation, while creating something meaningful to take home.

Tickets are free, suggested donation $20. Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Crystal Bridges
Free, suggested donation $20
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/