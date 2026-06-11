Summer Block Party
Summer Block Party
Get ready for an exciting day at Rogers City Park! Bring your family and friends and enjoy free food, fun games, activities for all ages, and a great time together as a community. Don't miss this opportunity to make memories and connect with others. We look forward to seeing you there!
Rogers City Park
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Rogers Dream Center
479-306-6623
Carl@rogersdreamcenter.org
Rogers City Park
1507 W Pine StreetRogers, Arkansas 72758