Summer Block Party - Rogers City Park
Summer Block Party - Rogers City Park
Get ready for an exciting day at Rogers City Park! Bring your family and friends to enjoy free food, games, face painting, crafts, and a fire truck, and a great time together as a community. Don't miss this opportunity to make memories and connect with others. We look forward to seeing you there!
City of Rogers Park
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Rogers Dream Center
479-306-6623
Carl@rogersdreamcenter.org
City of Rogers Park
1501-1665 W Pine StRogers, Arkansas 72758