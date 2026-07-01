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Summer Block Party - Rogers City Park

Summer Block Party - Rogers City Park

Get ready for an exciting day at Rogers City Park! Bring your family and friends to enjoy free food, games, face painting, crafts, and a fire truck, and a great time together as a community. Don't miss this opportunity to make memories and connect with others. We look forward to seeing you there!

City of Rogers Park
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Rogers Dream Center
479-306-6623
Carl@rogersdreamcenter.org
City of Rogers Park
1501-1665 W Pine St
Rogers, Arkansas 72758