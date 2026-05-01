Summer Camp | Architecture with Fay Jones (Ages 8-10)
Summer Camp | Architecture with Fay Jones (Ages 8-10)
Attention all aspiring builders, architects, and designers – let’s make something awesome!
In this weeklong summer camp led by Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, campers will get to flex their creative muscles and learn how to problem-solve by (literally) building solutions. Inspired by Crystal Bridges’ unique design, growing architects will develop valuable STEAM skills and learn to draw inspiration from their surroundings—all while having a blast building their own 3D models.
Camp is designed for kids aged 8 – 10. Tickets are $200 ($160 for members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
$200 ($160 for members)
01:30 PM - 04:30 PM, every day through Jun 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
479.418.5700