Summer Camp | Architecture with Fay Jones (Ages 8-10)

Attention all aspiring builders, architects, and designers – let’s make something awesome!

In this weeklong summer camp led by Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, campers will get to flex their creative muscles and learn how to problem-solve by (literally) building solutions. Inspired by Crystal Bridges’ unique design, growing architects will develop valuable STEAM skills and learn to draw inspiration from their surroundings—all while having a blast building their own 3D models.

Camp is designed for kids aged 8 – 10. Tickets are $200 ($160 for members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.