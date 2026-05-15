Summer Camp | Art & Nature with 37 North Expeditions (Ages 8-10)

Calling all adventurers!

Join 37 North Expeditions for a weeklong camp where young explorers uncover the wonders of both the artistic and natural worlds along the Crystal Bridges’ art trails. Guided by skilled naturalists and outdoor educators, campers will learn about the plants and animals of the Natural State and build essential outdoor skills. Along the trails and creeks, students will experiment with nature-based materials and create art inspired by the beauty of the outdoors.

Camp is designed for kids aged 8 – 10. Tickets are $200 ($160 for members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.