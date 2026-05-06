Summer Camp | Artful Eats Cooking with Lunch Bunch (Ages 11-13)
Summer Camp | Artful Eats Cooking with Lunch Bunch (Ages 11-13)
Join us for a week of culinary creativity where food meets art!
In this hands-on camp, young chefs led by Lunch Bunch will explore flavors, techniques, and artistic inspiration drawn from art in our collection. Each day features a delicious dish paired with an art connection, blending taste and imagination.
Camp is designed for kids aged 11 – 13. Tickets are $225 ($180 for members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
$225 ($180 for members)
01:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
479.418.5700