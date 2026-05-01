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Summer Camp | Artful Eats Cooking with Lunch Bunch (Ages 8-10)

Summer Camp | Artful Eats Cooking with Lunch Bunch (Ages 8-10)

Join us for a week of culinary creativity where food meets art!
In this hands-on camp, young chefs led by Lunch Bunch will explore flavors, techniques, and artistic inspiration drawn from art in our collection. Each day features a delicious dish paired with an art connection, blending taste and imagination.

Camp is designed for kids aged 8 – 10. Tickets are $225 ($180 for members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Want to learn more about what to expect at camp? Read our Know Before You Go guide.

Daily Menu:
Monday: Balanced Bites
Tuesday: Cucumbers 3 Ways
Wednesday: Oven-Less Pizzas
Thursday: Horchata with Pico & Guacamole
Friday: Hotteok & Banana Milk

Campers will learn basic cooking skills, explore cultural connections, and meet new friends. No prior experience needed—just a love for food and fun!

Crystal Bridges
$225 ($180 for members)
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Jun 12, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/