Summer Camp | Artful Eats Cooking with Lunch Bunch (Ages 8-10)
Summer Camp | Artful Eats Cooking with Lunch Bunch (Ages 8-10)
Join us for a week of culinary creativity where food meets art!
In this hands-on camp, young chefs led by Lunch Bunch will explore flavors, techniques, and artistic inspiration drawn from art in our collection. Each day features a delicious dish paired with an art connection, blending taste and imagination.
Camp is designed for kids aged 8 – 10. Tickets are $225 ($180 for members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.
Want to learn more about what to expect at camp? Read our Know Before You Go guide.
Daily Menu:
Monday: Balanced Bites
Tuesday: Cucumbers 3 Ways
Wednesday: Oven-Less Pizzas
Thursday: Horchata with Pico & Guacamole
Friday: Hotteok & Banana Milk
Campers will learn basic cooking skills, explore cultural connections, and meet new friends. No prior experience needed—just a love for food and fun!