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Summer Camp | Artful Eats Cooking with Lunch Bunch (Ages 8-10)

Summer Camp | Artful Eats Cooking with Lunch Bunch (Ages 8-10)

Join us for a week of culinary creativity where food meets art!
In this hands-on camp, young chefs led by Lunch Bunch will explore flavors, techniques, and artistic inspiration drawn from art in our collection. Each day features a delicious dish paired with an art connection, blending taste and imagination.

Camp is designed for kids aged 8 – 10. Tickets are $225 ($180 for members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Crystal Bridges
$225 ($180 for members)
01:30 PM - 04:30 PM, every day through Jun 19, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/