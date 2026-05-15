Summer Camp | Artful Eats Cooking with Lunch Bunch (Ages 8-10)

Join us for a week of culinary creativity where food meets art!

In this hands-on camp, young chefs led by Lunch Bunch will explore flavors, techniques, and artistic inspiration drawn from art in our collection. Each day features a delicious dish paired with an art connection, blending taste and imagination.

Camp is designed for kids aged 8 – 10. Tickets are $225 ($180 for members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.