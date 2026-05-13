Summer Camp | ARTimals with 37 North Expeditions (Ages 5-7)

Welcome to ARTimals Camp—an extraordinary adventure where each day brings a new species to life through art and storytelling!

In this weeklong day camp led by 37 North Expeditions, campers will explore the diverse creatures that call the forests and trails of Crystal Bridges home. Young explorers will discover fascinating animals, learn about their habitats and unique characteristics, and bring each one to life through creative artmaking inspired by the natural world.

Camp is designed for kids aged 5 – 7. Tickets are $200 ($160 for members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.