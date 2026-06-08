Summer Camp | Felt Pop: Teen Studio with Dani Ives (Ages 14-18)

Explore the creative world of felting and pop art in this hands-on teen studio inspired by The Beginning of Convenience by artist Lucy Sparrow, known for her imaginative felt installations that transform everyday items with humor and creativity. Led by local fiber artist Dani Ives, participants will learn both needle and wet felting techniques to craft colorful sculptures, characters, and pop art-inspired pieces.

Teens will head into the studio to design their own mini “market” environments using fiber, texture, and creativity. No prior experience is required!



This camp is exclusive to high school students (incoming freshmen through recent graduates). Tickets are $200 ($160/members). Reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

Want to learn more about what to expect at camp? Read our Know Before You Go guide.