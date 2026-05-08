Summer Camp | Fun with Prints, Patterns, & Textiles (Ages 5-7)

Get ready for a week of colorful creating!

In this camp, we will explore the fun world of textile art through stamping, printing, stitching, and simple weaving. Kids will make their own fabric designs, try screen printing, and craft a hangable woven piece to take home. We’ll look at the galleries and the nature around Crystal Bridges for inspiration—spotting shapes, textures, and patterns that spark new ideas. Each day is filled with hands‑on making, joyful discovery, and imagination. Perfect for curious makers who love to touch, try, and explore!

Camp is designed for kids aged 5 – 7. Tickets are $200 ($160 for members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.