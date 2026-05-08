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Summer Camp | Fun with Prints, Patterns, & Textiles (Ages 5-7)

Summer Camp | Fun with Prints, Patterns, & Textiles (Ages 5-7)

Get ready for a week of colorful creating!
In this camp, we will explore the fun world of textile art through stamping, printing, stitching, and simple weaving. Kids will make their own fabric designs, try screen printing, and craft a hangable woven piece to take home. We’ll look at the galleries and the nature around Crystal Bridges for inspiration—spotting shapes, textures, and patterns that spark new ideas. Each day is filled with hands‑on making, joyful discovery, and imagination. Perfect for curious makers who love to touch, try, and explore!

Camp is designed for kids aged 5 – 7. Tickets are $200 ($160 for members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
$200 ($160 for members)
01:30 PM - 04:30 PM, every day through Jun 12, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
479.418.5700
http://crystalbridges.org/Education/public-programs/youth-and-family