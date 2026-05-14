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Summer Camp | Little Builders Architecture (Ages 4-5)

Summer Camp | Little Builders Architecture (Ages 4-5)

Attention young builders and aspiring architects: let’s construct something amazing!
Little Builders is a weeklong day camp led by Crystal Bridges’ teaching artists. Campers will flex their creative muscles and learn how to problem-solve by building solutions. Inspired by the unique design of Crystal Bridges, your little architect will develop valuable STEAM skills and learn to draw inspiration from their surroundings—all while having a blast building their own 3D models.

Camp is designed for kids aged 4 – 5. Tickets are $225 ($180 for members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Crystal Bridges
$225 ($180/members)
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Jun 19, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/