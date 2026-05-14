Summer Camp | Little Builders Architecture (Ages 4-5)

Attention young builders and aspiring architects: let’s construct something amazing!

Little Builders is a weeklong day camp led by Crystal Bridges’ teaching artists. Campers will flex their creative muscles and learn how to problem-solve by building solutions. Inspired by the unique design of Crystal Bridges, your little architect will develop valuable STEAM skills and learn to draw inspiration from their surroundings—all while having a blast building their own 3D models.

Camp is designed for kids aged 4 – 5. Tickets are $225 ($180 for members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.