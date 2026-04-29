Summer Camp | Mini Makers (Ages 4-5)

Introduce your little ones to the magic of art!

Step into a colorful week with local artist Paige Dirksen! Little artists will enjoy story time and gallery explorations as they discover the world of art. Then it’s off to the studio to paint, print, collage, and sculpt—making fun, creative masterpieces together.

Please note: Participants must be fully potty-trained to attend camp.

Camp is designed for kids aged 4 – 5. Tickets are $200 ($160 for members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.