Summer Camp | Painting with Mrs. Guillory (Ages 11-13)

Get your smocks and brushes ready; we’re painting up a storm!

In this weeklong painting camp led by Eileen Guillory, campers will learn how to look at the world with an artist’s eye through discovery and lots of messy, creative fun. We’ll explore paintings in Crystal Bridges’ collection, then head back to the studio to turn acrylics and watercolor paints into portraits, landscapes, and abstract art. Young artists will have a blast creating, making friends, and putting paint on canvas!

Camp is designed for kids aged 11 – 13. Tickets are $200 ($160 for members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.