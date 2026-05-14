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Summer Camp | Sketchbook (Ages 11-13)

Summer Camp | Sketchbook (Ages 11-13)

Get ready to unleash your creativity in a sketchbook!
This weeklong day camp led by talented Crystal Bridges teaching artist Abigail Richardson will guide young artists through fun and imaginative drawing techniques.

Throughout the week, artists will transform their sketchbook with unique designs using pencils, ink, charcoal, and a variety of other materials. They’ll also find inspiration and learn about the incredible artworks in our museum galleries.

Camp is designed for kids aged 11 – 13. Tickets are $200 ($160 for members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Crystal Bridges
$200 ($160 for members)
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Jun 15, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/