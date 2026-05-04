NWA Space and Science Center is proud to announce the launch of its Summer Institute, a new, week-long STEM-focused summer program designed to ignite curiosity and inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators across Northwest Arkansas.

The Summer Institute will include six hours of engaging programming each day, offering immersive, hands-on STEM experiences for middle and high school students. Through interactive projects, expert-led instruction, and real-world applications, students will explore astronomy, planetary science, engineering, and space exploration, bringing science to life in meaningful and memorable ways.

The program will be held at the Jones Community for Nonprofits in Rogers. Our professional instructors will ensure age-appropriate instruction and experience levels. In addition to on-site programming, the Summer Institute will include an exciting offsite day, extending learning beyond the classroom and offering students a real-world STEM experience.

The inaugural 2026 theme is Space Exploration, a high-impact, hands-on experience where students won’t just learn about space…they’ll explore it. Junior high and high school students will participate in separate, tailored programs, allowing for deeper learning and collaboration at each level.

Tuition for the Summer Institute is $425, with a $50 early registration discount available until May 30th using the code FirstLaunch. A few need-based scholarships will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis; interested families should contact Katherine Auld at katherine.auld@nwaspace.org. Community members interested in supporting access to STEM education can sponsor a student by selecting “Registration & Donate” and choosing “I’d just like to donate.”

With the launch of the Summer Institute, NWA Space and Science continues its mission to expand access to high-quality STEM education and inspire lifelong learning through discovery, exploration, and innovation.

To register, visit https://givebutter.com/nwa-space-summer-institute.