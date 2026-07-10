Drop by the Best Friends Pet Resource Center in Bentonville for a cool Summer Market!

Hosted by Best Friends and Third Space. Coffee, the market will feature a variety of local vendors offering unique goods and services. From handcrafted food, gift items, and wellness products to vintage books and threads, there’s something for everyone. While you're here, be sure to enjoy a delicious vegan beverage or snack from Third Space, and visit some adorable adoptable dogs and cats.

So bring your friends and family for a day of community, shopping, and lifesaving. We can’t wait to see you here!

