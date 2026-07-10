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Come to support KUAF with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, July 26 — Click here for tickets!

Summer Market

Summer Market

Drop by the Best Friends Pet Resource Center in Bentonville for a cool Summer Market!
Hosted by Best Friends and Third Space. Coffee, the market will feature a variety of local vendors offering unique goods and services. From handcrafted food, gift items, and wellness products to vintage books and threads, there’s something for everyone. While you're here, be sure to enjoy a delicious vegan beverage or snack from Third Space, and visit some adorable adoptable dogs and cats.
So bring your friends and family for a day of community, shopping, and lifesaving. We can’t wait to see you here!

Best Friends Pet Resource Center
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa Drive
Bentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org
https://bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas