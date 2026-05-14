Summer Solstice Meditation and Sound Bath

Come relax and unwind at our Meditation and Sound Bath event, where you can find peace and tranquility through soothing sounds.

Come relax and unwind at our Meditation and Sound Bath event, where you can find peace and tranquility through soothing sounds.

Barbara is passionate about nurturing the creative and mindfulness process. She is a seasoned Kundalini yoga, chant and meditation practitioner. Through her yoga/meditation journey,, she learned the healing power of sound, through crystal singing bowls and other instruments.

Meditation and Sound Bath. Sound therapy treatment is both a passive and participatory experience. The passive aspect is that you become more relaxed by lying down and slowing your breathing. By doing this, you prepare yourself to become the receiver of sound. It's in this place of stillness that you participate by becoming more open and aware of each sound that comes in. Sound helps create the pathway to this place of stillness. The vibrations of a singing bowl can bring about positive changes in the body by "harmonizing" the cells and "balancing the body's energy system."

Join her for a transformative experience that blends the ancient practices of meditation with the therapeutic power of sound healing. Bring a yoga mat, blanket, pillow, or whatever will make you feel comfortable to relax! Or chairs can be provided.