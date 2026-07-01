Summer Wedding Open House
Summer Wedding Open House
Join us for a relaxed and inspiring afternoon at Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. Explore the venue and Garden in full summer bloom. What to Expect - Guided tours of the venue and Garden - Styled spaces with ideas and inspiration for hosting your wedding at BGO - A chance to picture guest flow, ceremony placement and reception possibilities - Conversations with our team about availability, pricing, and planning considerations Attendees will also receive details about a special discount for 2027 weddings.
Botanical Garden of the Ozarks
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Botanical Garden of the Ozarks
4797502620
info@bgozarks.org
Botanical Garden of the Ozarks
4703 N. Crossover RoadFayetteville, Arkansas 72764
4797502620
info@bgozarks.org