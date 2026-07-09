Supper Club | Jon Sawrie



Join us for a night of exquisite food, engaging conversation, and lively community at Supper Club.

We believe great food should be shared, which is why we invite you to an evening where you can connect and share stories over a meal. It’s not just about the food; it’s about the connections we make and the community we build together, one meal at a time. This month’s Supper Club is with Chef Jon Sawrie. Come as you are and dress as you like.

Tickets are $115 ($105/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.