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Supper Club | Jon Sawrie

Supper Club | Jon Sawrie


Join us for a night of exquisite food, engaging conversation, and lively community at Supper Club.
We believe great food should be shared, which is why we invite you to an evening where you can connect and share stories over a meal. It’s not just about the food; it’s about the connections we make and the community we build together, one meal at a time. This month’s Supper Club is with Chef Jon Sawrie. Come as you are and dress as you like.

Tickets are $115 ($105/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

The Momentary
$115 ($105/members)
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
https://themomentary.org/calendar/the-roots/
The Momentary
507 SE E.
Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com
https://wozsunsetsummit.com/