Supper Club | Jon Sawrie

Join us for a night of exquisite food, engaging conversation, and lively community at Supper Club.

We believe great food should be shared, which is why we invite you to an evening where you can connect and share stories over a meal. It’s not just about the food; it’s about the connections we make and the community we build together, one meal at a time. This month’s Supper Club is with Chef Jon Sawrie.

Tickets are $115 ($105/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

ABOUT THE SERIES

Supper Club is a monthly curated dinner series where you’ll enjoy a thoughtfully prepared three-course family-style meal and meaningful conversations with fellow food lovers. Every Supper Club highlights the talent of a local chef, showcasing their culinary artistry in a way that celebrates our community and encourages connection and conversation.



1st course

Dips & Spreads

pimento cheeseball, smoked catfish brandade, white bean hummus, crunchies and crusties

2nd course

Arkansas “Fritto Misto” (Fish Fry)

all the fixins

3rd course

Ode to the Lunch Lady

wacky cake, peanut butter chewies, cinnamon rolls, peanut butter squares