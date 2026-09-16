Tai Chi & Qigong: Autumn Equinox 6 Week Series

Tai Chi & Qigong on Mount Sequoyah is a 6-week movement and meditation series for adults who want to move with greater ease, reduce stress, improve balance, and reconnect with their bodies. Through gentle, flowing movement, breathwork, and meditation, you'll develop practical skills for cultivating calm, stability, and presence.

No previous Tai Chi or Qigong experience is necessary, and you don't need to be athletic. This is a gentle practice—but it is still Tai Chi. You'll be standing and moving for much of the 90-minute class, with opportunities to modify, slow down, or rest as needed.

Join us for the Autumn Equinox series, September 22–October 26, Tuesdays from 6:00–7:30 PM at beautiful Mount Sequoyah Retreat Center in Fayetteville.

Beginners and returning students are welcome.

If you miss a class, digital class recordings will be accessible.