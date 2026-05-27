Tee Hee at T2: Comedy Night
Tee Hee at T2: Comedy Night
Our upcoming headliner, Stetson Banks is a local triple threat: Producer, Comedian, and Karaoke enthusiast. Tee Hee at T2, co-hosted by Tara Versey & Trey Smith-Mills, will also feature a few other NWA comedians such as Cammy, Ayla Sinclair, Sunny, Jonah Zapata, and Sarah Pollock.
Join us on Saturday, June 6th, at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, AR, from 7 - 10 pm, for a night of belly laughs. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show running from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Come early, get yourself a drink at our Commons Bar & Cafe, and enjoy the show!
TheatreSquared
$10-$15
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
TheatreSquared
479-777-7477
tix@theatre2.org
TheatreSquared
477 W Spring StFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479-445-6333
intern@artventures-nwa.org