Tee Hee at T2: Comedy Night

Our upcoming headliner, Stetson Banks is a local triple threat: Producer, Comedian, and Karaoke enthusiast. Tee Hee at T2, co-hosted by Tara Versey & Trey Smith-Mills, will also feature a few other NWA comedians such as Cammy, Ayla Sinclair, Sunny, Jonah Zapata, and Sarah Pollock.

Join us on Saturday, June 6th, at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, AR, from 7 - 10 pm, for a night of belly laughs. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show running from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Come early, get yourself a drink at our Commons Bar & Cafe, and enjoy the show!