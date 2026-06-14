Tee Hee at T2: July Comedy Night

Our upcoming headliner, Cammy, known for his Comedy Special, Giggle Monster, will be at our next installment of Tee Hee at T2, co-hosted by Tara Versey & Trey Smith-Mills, and will also feature a few other NWA comedians such as Sarah Pollock, Valyria Graves-Kogen, Shawna Blake, Kendrea James, Sunny, and Shaan Choppala.

Join us at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, AR on Tuesday, July 21st, from 7- 9 pm, for a night of great comedy. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show running from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Come early, get yourself a drink at our Commons Bar & Cafe, and enjoy the show!

$10 Tickets in Advance/ $15 Tickets at the door