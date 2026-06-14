Tee Hee at T2: July Comedy Night
Tee Hee at T2: July Comedy Night
Our upcoming headliner, Cammy, known for his Comedy Special, Giggle Monster, will be at our next installment of Tee Hee at T2, co-hosted by Tara Versey & Trey Smith-Mills, and will also feature a few other NWA comedians such as Sarah Pollock, Valyria Graves-Kogen, Shawna Blake, Kendrea James, Sunny, and Shaan Choppala.
Join us at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, AR on Tuesday, July 21st, from 7- 9 pm, for a night of great comedy. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show running from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Come early, get yourself a drink at our Commons Bar & Cafe, and enjoy the show!
$10 Tickets in Advance/ $15 Tickets at the door
TheatreSquared
$10-$15
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 21 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
TheatreSquared
479-777-7477
tix@theatre2.org
TheatreSquared
477 W Spring StFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479-445-6333
intern@artventures-nwa.org