Teen Volunteer Fair
Teen Volunteer Fair
This event is designed to help teens explore local volunteer and internship opportunities, connect with nonprofit organizations, and learn how they can make a difference in their community. Attendees will have the chance to meet face to face with local leaders and nonprofit representatives. Whether you’re looking to complete service hours, build your resume, or find a cause you care about, this is a great opportunity to get connected. Open to all teens and families.
Bentonville Public Library
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
NWA Council
Bentonville Public Library
405 South Main StreetBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4792713192
mlosapio@live.com