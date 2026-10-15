Tenango Style Embroidery Series – Painting with Thread (series of 4 classes)

Join us for a four-week journey into the vibrant world of Tenango embroidery, a traditional art form from the Otomí communities of Hidalgo, Mexico. In this series, you’ll learn the foundations of color selection, how to “paint” with thread using signature fill stitches, and the cultural stories behind the whimsical animals and flowers found in Tenango designs.

This technique is relaxing, expressive, and beginner-friendly—no experience needed. Kits are provided and available in a variety of colors and patterns so each participant can create a unique piece.

This class is a series of four Fridays: November 13th, 20th and December 4th and 11th. We will rest on November 27th for Thanksgiving week. The fee of $170 includes all four classes and all materials needed.