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Tenant Toolkit: Eviction 101

Tenant Toolkit: Eviction 101

Join the City of Fayetteville’s housing team for a new workshop series designed by renters, for renters.

Each workshop session features expert partners, hands‑on activities, and a community brainstorm to explore fresh solutions to complex housing issues. Attendees will get practical tools, new ideas, and trusted information.

Here's what to expect from the Eviction 101 workshop:

Know your rights -- before, during, and after eviction
Build an eviction resource kit
Speak with a Legal Aid of Arkansas housing attorney
Learn about Arkansas Renters United's Eviction Intervention Project

Sicarú Coffee
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

City of Fayetteville
479-575-8240
housing@fayetteville-ar.gov
https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/643/Housing-and-Community-Services
Sicarú Coffee
716 W Sycamore St
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701