Tenant Toolkit: Eviction 101

Join the City of Fayetteville’s housing team for a new workshop series designed by renters, for renters.

Each workshop session features expert partners, hands‑on activities, and a community brainstorm to explore fresh solutions to complex housing issues. Attendees will get practical tools, new ideas, and trusted information.

Here's what to expect from the Eviction 101 workshop:

Know your rights -- before, during, and after eviction

Build an eviction resource kit

Speak with a Legal Aid of Arkansas housing attorney

Learn about Arkansas Renters United's Eviction Intervention Project

