Tenant Toolkit: Eviction 101
Tenant Toolkit: Eviction 101
Join the City of Fayetteville’s housing team for a new workshop series designed by renters, for renters.
Each workshop session features expert partners, hands‑on activities, and a community brainstorm to explore fresh solutions to complex housing issues. Attendees will get practical tools, new ideas, and trusted information.
Here's what to expect from the Eviction 101 workshop:
Know your rights -- before, during, and after eviction
Build an eviction resource kit
Speak with a Legal Aid of Arkansas housing attorney
Learn about Arkansas Renters United's Eviction Intervention Project
Sicarú Coffee
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
City of Fayetteville
479-575-8240
housing@fayetteville-ar.gov
Sicarú Coffee
716 W Sycamore StFayetteville, Arkansas 72701