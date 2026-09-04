The 24th Annual Mad Hatter Ball, "Secrets of the Sunken Kingdom"

Mad Hatter Ball 2026: Secrets of the Sunken Kingdom

Friday, October 16th, 2026 | Historic 1886 Crescent Hotel | Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Every October, the Mad Hatter Ball brings artists, locals, visitors, and creative characters together for one of Eureka Springs’ most anticipated nights of the year. This year, we’re taking the party beneath the waves.

The Eureka Springs School of the Arts’ 24th Annual Mad Hatter Ball: Secrets of the Sunken Kingdom takes over the Historic 1886 Crescent Hotel on Friday, October 16th for a night of incredible costumes and hats, an art auction, dinner, dancing, music by DJ Testube, and the Mad Hatter Ball’s signature Hat Contest.

This year’s theme leaves plenty of room to get creative. Come as a pirate, mermaid, sea captain, siren, sailor, sea creature, lost explorer, underwater royalty, or something entirely your own. Dress for the depths, create a spectacular hat, and get ready for a night unlike any other in Eureka Springs.

The Mad Hatter Ball is the annual fundraiser for the Eureka Springs School of the Arts (ESSA), a nonprofit art school in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Proceeds from the evening support arts education, scholarships, artist residencies, and creative programming at ESSA.

Make a weekend of it, gather your crew, and come experience one of Eureka Springs’ most colorful nights of the year.

Tickets are on sale now.

Learn more and purchase tickets at essa-art.org/events/mad-hatter-ball/

RSVP and stay tuned for updates on the Facebook Event page: https://www.facebook.com/share/19KKCKx3XN/

