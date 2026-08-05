The Art of the Board: a Gather & Graze Workshop
The Art of the Board: a Gather & Graze Workshop
Join us for a hands-on evening of grazing board design and cocktail pairings.
Join us for a hands-on evening of grazing board design and cocktail pairings. Our culinary team will share their approach to building a beautifully balanced board, along with pairing suggestions to elevate every bite. Then, you'll create your own board using a curated selection of ingredients to take home and enjoy.
The Stonebreaker Hotel
$39.19
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Stonebreaker Hotel
info@stonebreakerhotel.com
The Stonebreaker Hotel
163 North Cabin Ridge RoadFayetteville , Arkansas 72701
andrea@amgrouppr.com