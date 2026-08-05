© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Art of the Board: a Gather & Graze Workshop

The Art of the Board: a Gather & Graze Workshop

Join us for a hands-on evening of grazing board design and cocktail pairings.

Join us for a hands-on evening of grazing board design and cocktail pairings. Our culinary team will share their approach to building a beautifully balanced board, along with pairing suggestions to elevate every bite. Then, you'll create your own board using a curated selection of ingredients to take home and enjoy.

The Stonebreaker Hotel
$39.19
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Stonebreaker Hotel
info@stonebreakerhotel.com
https://www.stonebreakerhotel.com/
The Stonebreaker Hotel
163 North Cabin Ridge Road
Fayetteville , Arkansas 72701
andrea@amgrouppr.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/757495760441008/?rdid=N6ZidethaOMByGpr&amp;share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F1CZWWBiH3P%2F#