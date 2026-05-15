The Momentary Summer Camp | Playwriting Studio with TheatreSquared (Ages 14-18)

Take your brilliant ideas from the page to the stage!

Playwriting Studio is a great opportunity for teens ages 14-18 interested in theatre, performance, playwriting, and collaborative storytelling. During this weeklong day camp, participants will work with TheatreSquared Teaching Artists to explore the fundamentals of playwriting, using a variety of techniques and inspirations to develop character, plot, dialogue, and more.

Skills learned in this camp will be activated through theatre games, improvisation, writing exercises for the stage, and community feedback from fellow students. At the end of the week, campers will be able to share their work in a showcase for family and friends.

Camp is designed for kids aged 14 – 18. Tickets are $200 ($160 for members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.