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The Public University of the Future: A Conversation on Higher Education in 2040 and Beyond

The Public University of the Future: A Conversation on Higher Education in 2040 and Beyond

What does the future hold for public higher education?

Join us Sept. 10 for a conversation with Former Maryland Sec. of Education Dr. Sanjay Rai, Arkansas Division of Higher Education Commissioner Ken Warden, and U of A Provost Indrajeet Chaubey, moderated by Fulbright College Dean Brian Raines.

Together, they’ll explore some of the biggest questions facing public universities today, from public trust and the value of a degree to AI, access, research, and what the university of 2040 might look like.

When: Sept. 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: The David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, 1 East Center Street, Suite 120, Fayetteville, AR

Pryor Center
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences
4795754801
fulbcomm@uark.edu
https://fulbright.uark.edu
Pryor Center
East Center Street
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701