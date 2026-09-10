The Public University of the Future: A Conversation on Higher Education in 2040 and Beyond

What does the future hold for public higher education?

Join us Sept. 10 for a conversation with Former Maryland Sec. of Education Dr. Sanjay Rai, Arkansas Division of Higher Education Commissioner Ken Warden, and U of A Provost Indrajeet Chaubey, moderated by Fulbright College Dean Brian Raines.

Together, they’ll explore some of the biggest questions facing public universities today, from public trust and the value of a degree to AI, access, research, and what the university of 2040 might look like.

When: Sept. 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: The David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, 1 East Center Street, Suite 120, Fayetteville, AR