The Weave Gathering: A Good Neighbor Day Celebration

Weaving NWA invites neighbors to gather for a free dinner and conversation Tuesday, Sep 29, 2026, from 6–8 p.m. at BloomHouse, 302 Holcomb St. in Springdale.

Held in recognition of National Good Neighbor Day, the monthly gathering offers a welcoming place to meet people, share stories and talk about how we listen to and support one another as Northwest Arkansas grows.

Beatriz Segura of B Magic Craft Hands, a 2025 NWA Weaver Award recipient, will share how she creates community through weaving, literally and figuratively. The event is free, and dinner is provided.

RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-weave-gathering-tickets-2002071977178.

