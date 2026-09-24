The Weave Gathering: A Good Neighbor Day Celebration
The Weave Gathering: A Good Neighbor Day Celebration
Weaving NWA invites neighbors to gather for a free dinner and conversation Tuesday, Sep 29, 2026, from 6–8 p.m. at BloomHouse, 302 Holcomb St. in Springdale.
Held in recognition of National Good Neighbor Day, the monthly gathering offers a welcoming place to meet people, share stories and talk about how we listen to and support one another as Northwest Arkansas grows.
Beatriz Segura of B Magic Craft Hands, a 2025 NWA Weaver Award recipient, will share how she creates community through weaving, literally and figuratively. The event is free, and dinner is provided.
RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-weave-gathering-tickets-2002071977178.
BloomHouse
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Weaving NWA
BloomHouse
302 Holcomb St.Springdale, Arkansas 72764