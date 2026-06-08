Trillium Presents Sky Creature

Composer-performer Majel Connery brings her epic, immersive sonic world to The Momentary. The first half of the program opens with an arrangement of her celebrated work Elderflora reimagined for her duo Sky Creature, a collaboration with baritone guitarist Matt Walsh that hovers between art music and the ethereal. The evening then shifts as Sky Creature takes full flight: think Enya meets Nirvana, deconstructed opera colliding with post-punk. Connery and Walsh are thrilled to return to Bentonville on tour with their full-length LP No Human Eyes, recorded with the legendary Steve Albini.

Tickets are $15 ($12/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.