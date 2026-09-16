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Try It! | Linocuts

Try It! | Linocuts

Discover the art of linocut printmaking in this fun, beginner-friendly taster class! Learn the basics of carving and relief printing as you design and create your own personalized stamp. You'll explore simple carving techniques, make your first prints, and leave with a custom stamp that's perfect for decorating cards, gift tags, journals, and more.

Tickets are $25 ($20/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

No experience is necessary—all materials are provided.

Be an Early Bird: $5 off if you register before September 10th.

Crystal Bridges
$25 ($20/members)
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/