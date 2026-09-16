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Try It! | Machine Sewing

Try It! | Machine Sewing

Get comfortable behind the sewing machine in this beginner-friendly taster class! Learn the basics of machine sewing, including how to thread, stitch, and safely operate a sewing machine, as you create your own handmade pieced bookmark. Along the way, you'll build foundational sewing skills and leave with a practical project that's perfect for future sewing adventures.

Tickets are $25 ($20/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

No experience is necessary, and all materials are provided.

Be an Early Bird: $5 off if you register before September 10th.

Crystal Bridges
$25 ($20/members)
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/